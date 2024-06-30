media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times. 5:00 to 7:00pm / Tickets Sliding Scale $5 to $25

Join us Sunday, June 30th at 5pm for the Bricks & Rainbows Queer and Trans Comedy & Storytelling Open Mic! Ever wanted to try out comedy or storytelling on stage? Here is your chance! Calling all LGBTQ+ & allies to this mic and show! From 5pm - 6pm QT Open Mic for folks to try out storytelling and comedy on stage for a 3 - 5 minute set. Following the open mic, there will be several LGBTQ+ comedians taking the stage for our own pride themed comedy & storytelling show afterwards! Line-up to be announced soon! Your host for the open mic will be Forest Reed.

**Some content in the open mic and show may be rated PG or PG-13.**

Reed is a queer trans masculine and non - binary comedian and storyteller that has performed since November 2017, assisted with comedy festivals, and performed in Lady Laughs Comedy Festival, Laugh Riot Grrrl Comedy Festival in LA and the 2017 & 2018 Transgender Liberation Art Coalition Show. Ze formerly hosted the Sunday Slam Open Mic from 2018 - 2020 as well. Reed loves to encourage folks to try out stand - up comedy or storytelling, and is a huge advocate for taking one's trauma & pain and transmuting it into levity & comedy. Zir believes in the power of owning one's story on stage and finding one's own voice with a mic in hand.

https://www.instagram.com/ForestReedComedy

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.