press release: Conversations at Bridges reflect the concerns of the people who attend that day. We suggest waiting at least two months after the death before joining Agrace’s other support groups, but Bridges may be helpful sooner.

“Bridges” meets every other Wednesday and participants can attend as often as they feel the need for support. In September, the virtual Bridges group meets September 14 and 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The in-person group meets September 7 and 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Agrace Grief Support Center. Pre-registration is required for both groups; call (608) 327-7118.

COST: $15* per session, payable in advance online or at the time of service

*If needed, this fee can be lowered or waived. There is no fee if your family member was served by Agrace or another hospice in the past 12 months.