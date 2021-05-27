ONLINE: Bridges and Roads

press release: Wisconsin’s Bridges and Roads Infrastructure Report Card grades are C+ (mediocre: requires attention) and D+ (poor: at risk) respectively. The typical bridge is at or near the end of its design life and more than one-third of drivable roads are in fair or below condition. Yet, recent efforts by state decision-makers have stalled in addressing both long- and short-term funding needs.

Authors will give 20-minute presentations and then begin a live conversation with panelists and the audience on raising the grades for bridges and roads.

Presenters: Tony Castle, P.E., Bridges Lead Author, and Brian Udovich, Roads Lead Author, ASCE-WI Section 2020 Infrastructure Report Card

Panelists:

-Debby Jackson, Executive Director, Transportation Development Association of Wisconsin

-Mark Kessenich, Chief Executive Officer, Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee

-Kyle Christianson, Director of Government Affairs, Wisconsin Counties Association

-Habib Tabatabai, PhD., P.E., S.E., Professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering, UW-Milwaukee

You can view the 2020 ASCE Infrastructure Report Card at https://infrastructurereportcard.org/state-item/wisconsin/