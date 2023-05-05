media release: Community members and families are invited to the second annual “Bridges Bolt” to be held at Bridges Elementary School, 1200 Broadway Street in Prairie du Sac.

What is the Bolt?

● A school-wide fun-run event on May 5, 2023 in which all students and staff participate.

● A fundraiser for the school. Students are encouraged to get pledges and run laps out on the Bridges soccer field to raise money for school-wide programming. Students will run at times determined by their grade level:

● AM 4K/SPNC*: 8:15-8:45

● Kindergarten: 9:00-10:00

● 2nd Grade: 10:15-11:15

● PM 4K/Sauk Prairie Nursery Center + All Day 4K: 12:45-1:15

● 1st Grade: 1:30-2:30

Family members and the community are encouraged to come support and cheer on our youngest eagles!

Bridges Elementary School is a 4K through 2nd grade school in the Sauk Prairie School District. Students and their needs take center stage throughout the school year. The classrooms at Bridges are joyful, busy places where children develop relationships, explore, negotiate, and learn.