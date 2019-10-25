Bridges

Breakthrough Dance Company

UW Memorial Union-Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Our third annual fall showcase, Bridges, is a collaboration between Breakthrough Dance Company, talented Madison guest artists, and the Clean Lakes Alliance. This event will celebrate these connections, showcase our creativity, and benefit Madison’s natural resources. A portion of our proceeds will be donated to the Clean Lakes Alliance.

Breakthrough Dance Company is an open-styles dance company located in Madison, Wisconsin. We welcome adults of all experience levels and backgrounds. Our goal is to develop as dancers, grow as choreographers, and connect with the community.

October 25 at 7:00 PM and October 26 at 2:00 PMWisconsin Union Play Circle (800 Langdon St),

Cost: $15 general admission, $10 for students

UW Memorial Union-Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-957-7232
