Bridges Not Borders (Puentes no Fronteras)

media release: Contemporary Latin Printmakers from Madison, Chicago and abroad! March 4-26, Dark Horse Art Bar, 756 E. Washington Ave.

Featuring Mano å Mano Print collective + Members of the Instituto Grafico de Chicago & Friends. Artists include René Arceo, Carlos Barberana, Violeta Juárez Niña Calavera, Louis Estrada, Grabadour 1976, Nicole Marroquin, Mazatl, Joseph Josué Mora, Adriana Ríos, Chema Skandali, Roberto Torres, Reinaldo Gil Zambrano.

This event is part of the Southern Graphics Council International Annual Conference going on in Madison in March and has two opening nights.

The Opening Reception will be Friday March 4, from 7pm-Midnight.

SGCI Opening Reception: Friday March 18, from 7pm-Midnight.