ONLINE: COVID Corrections Crisis Update: Understanding Early Release

press release: Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development/Justified Anger is continung the Virtual Lunch and Learn Series. A history of incarceration makes it extremely difficult to find employment due largely to the societal stigma that labels people who have been incarcerated as inherently flawed. At Nehemiah, we know that everyone deserves the opportunity to earn a living and support themselves and their families. Hear from people who have been affected by incarceration as well as those who make it a practice to hire people with criminal histories.

Bridging the Gap: COVID Corrections Crisis Update - Understanding the Early Release

What can we do to help relieve the stress on the corrections system and individuals during the Pandemic? What role can early release play in prison overpopulation and health concerns? Join us for a discussion on what early release looks like, the reentry journey during the pandemic, and opportunities for reform.

Guest Panelists:

- Kelli Thompson, Wisconsin State Public Defender

- Adam Plotkin, Legislative Liaison for the SPD

- Ramiah Whiteside, Prison Outreach Coordinator for EXPO/WISDOM