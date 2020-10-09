ONLINE: Understanding the Impact of Incarceration on Voting

press release: Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development/Justified Anger is extending the Virtual Lunch and Learn Series through fall. As we quickly approach a presidential election during unprecedented times, many people are working to make sure everyone has an opportunity to vote. In WI, a felony conviction means that you lose the privilege of voting until your sentence is complete (including off of probation or extended supervision). Join us to learn what it's like to lose your vote and the widespread impact of this issue on our community.

RSVP here.

Guest Panelists:

- Aaron Hicks: Reentry Specialist and Man-Up Program Coordinator

- Jerome Dillard: Statewide Director for EXPO (EX-Incarcerated People Organizing)

- More guests to be announced!