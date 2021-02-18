ONLINE: The Reality of "The System" Understanding the Impact of the Sex Offender Registry Part 2

press release: Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development/Justified Anger is continung the Virtual Lunch and Learn Series. A history of incarceration makes it extremely difficult to find employment due largely to the societal stigma that labels people who have been incarcerated as inherently flawed. At Nehemiah, we know that everyone deserves the opportunity to earn a living and support themselves and their families. Hear from people who have been affected by incarceration as well as those who make it a practice to hire people with criminal histories.

Bridging the Gap Part V: Understanding the Impact of the Sex Offender Registry

Guest Panelists:

- Aaron Hicks, Reentry Specialist

- Latoya Greer

- Dr. Karen Reece, Nehemiah Vice President of Research and Education

Part 1: noon, 1/14; Part 2, noon, 2/18