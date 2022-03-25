× Expand Bright Eyes

media release: Having returned to live shows for the first time in over a decade this past summer, Bright Eyes are prepared to hit the road again. The beloved band have announced a run of US shows beginning in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 23rd. For the tour, Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott are partnering with Plus1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 10th 10am Local Time - available via www.thisisbrighteyes.com.

The tour will be a continuation of shows performing songs from their most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, as well as selections from across their catalog. The album, considered a ‘reunion’ of sorts following a nine year hiatus for the trio, was released on Dead Oceans in August 2020 to international acclaim. Bright Eyes most recent release was a cover of Vic Chestnutt’s “Flirted With You All My Life” in February with special catalog reissues coming via Dead Oceans in 2022.