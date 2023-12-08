The Brilliance, Jayne Sugg, The A.W. Duo
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
On Friday, December 8 at Good Shepherd’s Madison campus, welcome in the sounds of the Advent season with an evening concert featuring The Brilliance.
This New York based group will perform original and familiar Advent songs that illuminate the rich promises of the season. Special guests include singer-songwriter Jayne Sugg and classical musicians The A.W. Duo.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert at 7 p.m.
Info
Music