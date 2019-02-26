RSVP for Bring Fire into Your Garden
press release: Fire can be a wonderful element to add to almost any garden. Learn how to create a safe, aesthetically pleasing outdoor space as we explore style, function, codes, sizing, and even psychology of fire elements. Instructor: Paul Ganshert (Ganshert Nursery)
Time: 6:30-8pm
Date: Tuesday, March 5
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, February 26
Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704
Price: $15/$12 Olbrich member
