ONLINE: Bringing Your Stress Response into the 21st Century

courtesy Monona Terrace Wendy Warren Grapentine

press release: Our bodies have an amazing stress response that's kept us alive as a species for millennia. However, research has found it’s still stuck in the Stone Age.

Join us to learn how you can begin to evolve your body's stress response -- training it to know the difference between a life-or-death threat and the stress of having a difficult boss, a challenging relationship, or bills that are bigger than your bank account.

You'll leave this session feeling calmer, centered, and in control, with new tools for your stress management tool-kit!

Presenter: Wendy Warren Grapentine is a former news anchor and medical reporter at Channel 27. She is currently a practicing massage therapist, energy worker, intuitive coach, and mind-body advocate at Group Health Cooperative and in private practice.

Wendy is committed to helping people understand how stress is manifesting in their bodies and how they can learn from and work with it. Her mission is to help people tap into their innate power of self-expression and healing.