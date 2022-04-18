$59-$38.50.

press release: The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and more… including the iconic song Echoes, performed “note-for-note” in its entirety.

Brit Floyd, “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show,” returns to the stage in 2022 to perform its brand new production, including highlights from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Division Bell, and featuring a show-stopping, 23-minute “note-for-note” performance of the iconic era-defining song Echoes, written 50 years ago, from Pink Floyd’s breakthrough 1971 album Meddle.

Having performed over 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England, in January 2011, the Brit Floyd show has circled the world, sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and performed concerts at some of the world’s greatest venues, including London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and “The Showplace of the Nation”, NYC’s Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world’s greatest rock tribute show, faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning multi-million dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.

It really is as good as they say – believe the hype and don’t miss it! First Madison show since 2019.

“The perfect rock show” – LA TIMES

“Magnificent…a musical masterpiece” – Ticketmaster