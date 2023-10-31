The Brittingham Players
Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: The Brittingham Players are a Madison based violin and cello duo. Their two hour set is comprised of an eclectic array of classical music spanning from the classical to late romantic era. They will feature popular tunes known and loved by many as well as selections from composers less well-known. Come listen in and be enchanted and enthralled by two gorgeous lads, the Brittingham Players!
