Brix Coworking Grand Opening

press release: Brix Coworking Monona’s grand opening takes place 3-7 p.m. Aug. 20 at 1574 West Broadway, Suite 200, in Madison.

It’s the second location for the shared workspace, conceived as the best of both worlds—a place where self-employed workers and remote workers can keep their independence without giving up the amenities of a corporate office.

Brix Coworking opened its first location in downtown Madison in 2017, long before the pandemic made WFH (Work From Home) a familiar acronym and countless people discovered the “joy” of trying to concentrate in the most distracting place in the world—their house.

Brix Coworking Monona offers the same great amenities in a spot convenient to the Beltline: flex or private office spaces; high-speed Wi-Fi, ethernet, coffee and beverages, printing, state-of-the-art conference rooms, ergonomic workspaces, an onsite cafe and kitchen, free parking and 24/7 access. There’s even a musician’s work lounge and podcast studio!

Public or private tours available: Join Jocelyn Dornfeld and Matt Jacoby Aug. 20 for outdoor food, live music, entertainment and tours of the Monona space (in groups of 10 or fewer to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines).

For a private tour, email monona@brixcoworking.com, call (608) 509-4129 or go to the website: https://brixcoworking.com/monona-coworking-space/.