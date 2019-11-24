Broken Bone Bathtub

HotelRED 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: SIOBHAN O’LOUGHLIN brings her intimate solo theatrical event to Madison  November 24, 2019BROKEN BONE BATHTUB is the award-winning immersive one-person play taking place inside a bathtub—in an actual home. After a serious bike accident, a young woman musters up the courage to ask for help, and shares her story, exploring themes of trauma, suffering, human generosity and connection. The audience (of 4 to 8 people at a time) takes on the role of Siobhan’s close friends; listening and sharing their own experiences, and assisting the cast-clad artist in her very real ritual of taking a bath.

“A strange, comforting, and magical show that left me tremendously moved and deliriously hopeful." — DC Metro Theatre Arts

Broken Bone Bathtub uses cleansing as a metaphor, invites healing both physical and emotional, and does so with an insistence that hugs you like warm bath water." — St Louis Magazine

Broken Bone Bathtub plays at HotelRED: November 24, 2019, at 4:00 PM

