Bron Sage, the blighted ones (album release)

media release: Join the blighted ones and friends as they release their seminal and definitive work - the Nihil Stone. Enjoy some doomish synth driven sludge with too much narrative inbetween songs.

Bron Sage's hard hitting mathy (but decidedly dance worthy) rock will make you move and challenge you ability to head bang in odd meters.

