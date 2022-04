Brooklyn Barngrass Festival

× Expand Mary Gaines & Chris Wagoner

press release: Brooklyn Barngrass Music Festival

Main Street Music presents Brooklyn Barngrass Music Festival at Meyer Barn on Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12-8pm. Food provided by Ziggy's BBQ.

Tickets $15 adv/$20 dos, available through mainstreetmusicmore.com.

Lineup:

Goldie, Mark, & Randy

Sortin' the Mail

Grass Attack

Gaines & Wagoner

Junior Sisk & the Mabes

Meyer Barn

5452 Alpine Rd

Brooklyn