press release: Over the rocks and through the woods we go to another stunning segment of Wisconsin’s iconic Ice Age Trail for the Brooklyn Wildlife Trail Race (BWTR). This event serves as a fundraiser for the “keeper of the trails” with donations and a portion of race proceeds going to the Ice Age Trail Alliance.

The BWTR will out and back you over 6, 12, or 24 miles of rolling single and double track trail carrying you through beautiful prairie, meadow marshes, and thick forest. The beautiful Brooklyn Wildlife Area is just ten miles south of Verona and Oregon and nestled, oh-so nicely, between the quaint Wisconsin communities of Paoli, Belleville, and Brooklyn.

The fun will continue after the race with a band, food, and craft beers at the Hop Garden in nearby Paoli.

$35 6 Miler, $45 12 Miler, $55 24 miler

6:00-9:00 AM Race Day Packet Pick Up

7:00 AM 24 Mile Start

8:00 AM 12 Mile Start

9:00 AM 6 Mile Start