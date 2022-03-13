Broom Street Theater Auditions

media release: Happy Landings by Pamela Monk, directed by Jan Levine Thal

Presented at Broom Street Theater, 1119 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703

June 3-25. Every Th, Fri, Sat at 8pm. One matinee, June 25 at 2pm.

A comedy about lying to yourself and others, Happy Landings is about a company that rewrites well-known tragedies with happy endings. One writer knows he can't submit his serious manuscript to a boss who wants only happiness, so submits it to a different publisher. That one is most famous for publishing historical biographies from the perspective of insects. Silliness ensues. The plot contains a fake death, some ridiculous romances, and a general skewering of egotism and hypocrisy. No violence except that done to great literature.

AUDITION DATES – March 13,14 evenings with possible callbacks TBD. They will be by zoom. To sign up for a slot, please contact director Jan Levine Thal janlevinethal@gmail.com

Sides will be provided by approximately March 1, but auditioners are advised to read the entire script. Auditioners may deliver a 1-3 min monologue from another source, but monologues are not required (and though you should be quite familiar with it, it need not be memorized).

For a PDF copy of the script, please contact director Jan Levine Thal, janlevinethal@gmail.com. This is an original script and may be tweaked and rewritten during early rehearsals.

Characters (no specific ethnicity or race nor a specific age except where indicated):

Floyd: middle aged, writer at Happy Landings

Mike: married to Belinda, writer at Happy Landings

Belinda: married to Mike, writer at Happy Landings

Hapgood: any gender identity; boss at Happy Landings

Mellicent: any gender identity; client of Happy Landings

Placenta: publisher at Rohan, Marks, & Thoreau, middle aged

Merlyn: writer for Rohan, Marks, & Thoreau

La Mott: Placenta's colleague at Rohan, Marks, & Thoreau

REHEARSALS: Sunday-Thursday evenings starting Monday, April 18 (Easter Monday). Please be aware that some holidays/Spring Breaks may occur during the rehearsals or production dates. One mandatory tech day is Memorial Day, for example. Performances are Thurs-Fri-Sat 8pm, June 3-25, with a matinee on the final Saturday.

COVID SAFETY PROTOCOLS to be determined but this much we know: everyone cast must be vaccinated and boosted and masks will be worn during rehearsals.