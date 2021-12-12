Broom Street Theater Auditions

media release: Want to be in a future show at Broom Street? We have auditions coming up!

Attack of the Killer B’s By Sean Abley

Directed by Karl Reinhardt

Presented at Broom Street Theater, March 25-April 16, 2022

AUDITION DATES: December 12, 13, 14, 2021 at 6:30pm at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 953 Jenifer St, Madison.

If you are unable to make these audition dates/times but want to be considered, please contact the director with ample time to be seen before these audition dates. Auditions will be readings from the script and other materials. No headshots or monologues will be required, but they’ll not be turned down either.

Please arrive with an exuberance of energy and a willingness to be ridiculous. Some familiarity with awesomely bad acting styles of camp/cult/horror films of yore (Plan 9 From Outer Space, Reefer Madness, Invasion of the Body Snatchers…you get the idea) and the ability to imitate them is helpful. Okay, if you have a Chekhov monologue you really want to perform, that’s fine, but you’ll be asked to perform it as if you’re being devoured by zombies.

Attack of the Killer B’s, first presented at Chicago’s Factory Theater in 1993, is a campy, fast-paced homage to beloved horror and cult B-films. It follows Barbara and her brother Glen/Glenda as they battle zombies, pod people, reefer fiends, women in prison, a dream-state burnt maniac, a hockey mask-wearing Shape at a summer camp and his mother, a psychotic motel manager and his mother, and a fifty-foot woman. Barbara and her brother have problems!

More than thirty characters will be played by 12-16 actors of all adult ages, ethnicities and gender expressions. All actors will play multiple roles except for those playing “Barbara” and “Glen/Glenda.” Actors must be at least eighteen years of age and post-high school. Rehearsals will be Sunday-Wednesday evenings starting February 13th. Please be aware of any holidays/Spring Breaks that may occur during the rehearsals or production dates.

COVID SAFETY PROTOCOLS. Auditions will be in-person. In the event that we are under a health-related mandate, we will be following all local and CDC guidelines for participant safety. As of this writing, that may include proof of vaccination at time of audition, and/or masks worn in some capacity.

For more information and a PDF copy of the script, please contact director Karl Reinhardt at bookbear@mac.com.