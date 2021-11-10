Broom Street Theater Auditions

media release: Want to be in a future show at Broom Street? We have auditions coming up!

Doed Koecks

By Coleman, Directed by Cassie Hankins

Summary: The discovery of an 1800s Cornish diary in a Midwest mining town prompts the global re-emergence of a medieval religious rite. Doed Koecks is a modern tragedy, a reflection of the contemporary monetization of religion, the destructive ascension of greed, and on the unquenchable hubris of man.

The Cast: We are seeking eight actors for Doed Koecks.

Four actors will play:

Bobby Otter, Male (he/him/his), 40s, as driftless as the geographical region he inhabits

Christine Otter, Female (she/her/hers), 40s, driven, professional, probably a sociopath

Bruno Otter, Male (he/him/his), late teens, haunted and haunting

Becky Bargos, Female (she/her/hers) 30s, plain, bright, conniving

We are also seeking four actors to play:

Luke Stephens, Librarian, 60+, male also Spirit 1, Man 1, Acolyte 1

Graves, Lawyer, male also Spirit 2, Man 2, Acolyte 2

Elise, Talk Show Host, Female also Spirit 3, Woman 1, Acolyte 3

CFO, female also Waitress, Woman 2, Spirit 4, Acolyte 4

Audition Info: Auditions will be held November 10th and 11th at Broom Street Theater, beginning at 7:00pm. Those auditioning will read sides from the script; there is no need to prepare a formal monologue. Given that we will be auditioning indoors, we ask that all actors auditioning bring a current photo of their unmasked face. If one cannot be provided, we may ask you to briefly remove your mask so we can take a picture of you at auditions. Please also come prepared to list all conflicts between the dates of November 15, 2021- February 5, 2022. We also require that all actors be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Questions can be directed to Cassie Hankins. Phone: 608-438-9278 or e-mail c.kohrs0221@gmail.com.