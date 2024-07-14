Brotality, Squidhammer, H1Z1, Egödeath

× Expand Chad Fenner The band Brotality in front of a wall. Brotality

New York metal band Brotality have released their brand new single “The Bones Of God”, the newest offering from their upcoming EP It Feeds. The track is a perfect encapsulation of all of Brotality’s creative strivings – from the beginning that helps develop the song’s dark, pacing atmosphere through the latter half’s climbing, emotional culmination of all the expectant moments that built up to it.

Fans can stream “The Bones Of God” now at https://distrokid.com/ hyperfollow/brotality/the- bones-of-god and on YouTube.

“’The Bones of God’ is based on a poem by Peter Orr titled ‘Gathering the Bones Together’,” says the band in regards to the inspiration behind the new track. “The poem is a beautifully tragic piece that has deeply impacted Reece’s [Maopolski, bassist] own understanding of the unexplainable darkness of the world. We were not created to dwell in such darkness, but to rest in the unfathomable peace of the creator.”

Brotality recently announced that their new EP It Feeds will be released on June 28. Constant in its passion and refreshing vigor, the new EP finds Brotality hungry to establish their voice in the vast world of metal music. Through five songs – including recently released singles “Cryptic Worship”, “It Feeds”, and “Black Abandon” – Brotality aims to offer hope for those who have felt confined to despair by death’s looming reality.

Fans can pre-save It Feeds now at https://distrokid.com/ hyperfollow/brotality/it- feeds-ep

To celebrate the release of their new EP, Brotality will be hitting the road on the It Feeds Tour. The tour kicks off on July 9 in Youngstown, OH, and will make stops in cities such as Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Grand Rapids, Fort Wayne, Columbus, and more before wrapping up in Oneonta, NY, on August 4. Tickets will be available at each venue – keep an eye on Brotality’s socials for more information.

The guys in Brotality – brothers Bryce Maopolski (guitar/vocals) and Reece Maopolski (bass/vocals) along with John Haring (drums) – have created a band that unapologetically delivers a signature blend of time-tested riffage, soaring melodies, and sections of pure, punishing musical destruction. With crushing riffs, muscular vocals, and “brilliant musical prowess” (Kingdom Core) in abundance, Brotality has created “their own unique and powerful vision” (Rock N Load) worthy of carrying forward the Heavy Metal moniker. They cite Mastodon and Megadeth as influences, and it won't take long for anyone who listens to their award-winning music to feel their undeniable old-school sensibilities, wrapped in youthful energy and modern brutality.

The Maopolski brothers started Brotality in 2016. In a few short years, Brotality has released two EP's, multiple singles, and two full length albums. Their debut full length, Worldwide Desolation, has received countless rave reviews and landed on several Best Albums of 2021 lists. Their sophomore album, The Woods Will End You won Reader's Choice Album of the Year on Metal Epidemic, Top 7 Thrash Albums on Scream Blast Repeat and spots on many other Top Albums of 2022 lists along with Bryce being honored with a spot on their Best Guitarists of 2022 list. Brotality was also nominated for Artist Of The Year at the 2023 Steamtown Music Awards, Best Metal Band at the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Steamtown Music Awards, and Best Metal Band 2021 and 2022 for the Central PA Music Hall of Fame Awards. Their journey has given them opportunities to play well-known venues such as Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (where they immediately preceded Deep Purple and Judas Priest), The Bitter End NYC, Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia, several multi-day festivals such as a co-headlining slot at Exodo Fest in Tlaxcala, Mexico, Creation Fest, Uprise Fest, and Stage West in Scranton, PA where they won the 570 Music Show's Best Metal Band award for 2019.

An ambitious 2023 schedule saw the band playing regionally around the northeast U.S. weekly, as well as embarking on an expansive and independently booked seven-week national summer tour, capitalizing on their 2022 summer tour which spanned the United States over 6 weeks. In April of 2023 they co-headlined Exodo Fest in Tlaxcala, Mexico- a festival that has previously seen headliners such as P.O.D., Norma Jean, and Haste The Day. With each and every release, Brotality further refines their craft and continues to deliver what can only come from this group.