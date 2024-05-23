media release: From the backwoods north of Duluth, MN, The Brothers Burn Mountain are a soulful duo of real-life brothers, Ryan and Jesse Dermody. They've been playing music together everyday as a duo for 24 years. They've released 11 full-length albums of original music, and have toured across the country, having played more than 2,150 live shows. A roiling melting pot of so many musical influences, their sound is hard to describe, except as energetic and eclectic; with afro-cuban rhythms, Zappa-esque spontanaeity, grittiness, bluesyness, tenderness, and a singer-songwriter, folky flair.Their recent album, The Dark Exchange, they recorded and produced with world-famous Alan Sparhawk of Low.They also end each of their sets and their shows with extended drum jams, which are a healing and hypnotic joy each and every time. They've created music with other MN music legends like Ryan Young of Trampled By Turtles and Jerree Small of Southwire and Coyote.