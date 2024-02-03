× Expand Jaret Schroeder A pipe organ. The pipe organ at St. Paul's Catholic Student Center.

media release: Saturday, Feb. 3rd at 6pm, guest organist Bruce Bengtson will play the works of JS Bach, Titelouze, Murrill, Guilmant, and Mueller on the pipe organ at St. Paul's.

The recital is free and open to the public. A festive reception follows the recital.

Returning again from last year is a special component of the recital which will involve your favorite hymn, so please arrive a little early; you will have a chance to look through the hymnal and select your favorite hymn for possible inclusion in the program.

More details can be found at this link: https://uwcatholic.org/about/organ/. Please RSVP at the link if you are able, so that we may anticipate your presence.

We look forward to seeing you at St. Paul's!