ONLINE: Bruce Owens Grimm, Miguel M. Morales & Tiff Joshua TJ Ferentini,

press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Bruce Owens Grimm, Miguel M. Morales, and Tiff Joshua TJ Ferentini, co-editors of the new anthology Fat & Queer, for a virtual conversation on Crowdcast with contributing authors from the anthology!

Fat & Queer: An Anthology of Queer and Trans Bodies and Lives is a one-of-a-kind collection of prose and poetry that radically explores the intersection of fat and queer identities, showcasing new, emerging and established queer and trans writers from around the world. Celebrating fat and queer bodies and lives, this book challenges negative and damaging representations of queer and fat bodies and offers readers ways to reclaim their bodies, providing stories of support, inspiration and empowerment.In writing that is intimate, luminous and emotionally raw, this anthology is a testament to the diversity and power of fat queer voices and experiences, and they deserve to be heard.

Bruce Owens Grimm is a queer ghost nerd based in Chicago. His essays and reviews have appeared in The Rumpus, Brevity’s Nonfiction Blog, Sweet: A Literary Confection, Entropy, AWP's Writer's Notebook, Iron Horse Literary Review, Older Queer Voices, Ghost City Review, and elsewhere. He attended the 2021 Tin House Winter Workshop as well as residencies and workshops at The Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, Vermont Studio Center, and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts (VCCA) among others. He can be found on Twitter at @bruceowensgrimm.

Miguel M. Morales grew up in Texas working as a migrant/seasonal farmworker. He is a Lambda Literary Fellow and an alum of VONA/Voices and the Macondo Writers Workshops. Miguel’s work that centers on fatness and queerness appears in From Macho to Mariposa: New Gay Latino Fiction, Hibernation and Other Poems by Bear Bards, Imaniman: Poets Writing in the Anzaldúan Borderlands, and The (Other) F Word: A Celebration of the Fat & Fierce. He is the co-editor of Pulse/Pulso: In Remembrance of Orlando. Follow him on social media as @TrustMiguel.

Tiff Joshua TJ Ferentini is an editor at Penguin Random House and Marketing Manager for MONKEY New Writing From Japan. A 2014 graduate of Manhattanville College’s MFA Program and a 2019 Lambda Literary Emerging Writers Fellow, TJ’s writing has appeared in The Gambler, Off the Rocks: The LGBTQ Anthology of Newtown Writers Press, Songs of My Selfie: An Anthology of Millennial Writing, and Fat and Queer: An Anthology of Queer and Trans Bodies and Lives. They live in New York, and can be found on Twitter and Instagram @Ferenteeny.