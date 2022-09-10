media release: From his rather unglamorous beginning as a street singer, Bryan Bowers has become a major artist on the traditional music circuit. He has redefined the autoharp and is also well known as a singer-songwriter. Bryan has a dynamic outgoing personality and an uncanny ability to enchant a crowd in practically any situation. His towering six foot four inch frame can be wild and zany on stage while playing a song like "Dixie," and five minutes later he can have the same audience singing "Will The Circle Be Unbroken" in quiet reverence and delight.

Doors open at 7:00pm. Tickets are available in advance and at the door. Thanks to our partners WORT 89.9FM in Madison for their support!