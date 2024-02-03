Bubalu Party with Love

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: This event will be a music party event celebrating the start of Valentine’s Day month with reggaeton, perreo, salsa, merengue, bachata, cumbia and more. Bubalu Party with Love will also be doing a tribute to Feid (Ferxxo) a Colombian artist who is now very popular playing the most iconic songs throughout the event.

Bubalu Party with Love will also have special debuting guest performers and more.

$15 in advance and $20 at the door, 18+.

This event hosted by Golden Cima Music (Independent Latin Music Label) and also supported by La Sabrosa Broadcasting - La Tropicalima & El Faranduleo Musical.

