media release: This event will be a music party event celebrating the start of Valentine’s Day month with reggaeton, perreo, salsa, merengue, bachata, cumbia and more. Bubalu Party with Love will also be doing a tribute to Feid (Ferxxo) a Colombian artist who is now very popular playing the most iconic songs throughout the event.

Bubalu Party with Love will also have special debuting guest performers and more.

$15 in advance and $20 at the door, 18+.

This event hosted by Golden Cima Music (Independent Latin Music Label) and also supported by La Sabrosa Broadcasting - La Tropicalima & El Faranduleo Musical.