Bubbler Tron

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Learn some basic handtool skills and safety with saws, drills, hammers, and nails to piece together your own Bubbler robot (boat? car? toy? contraption? Whatever you can dream up!) from wooden blocks, dowels, wire and hardware. This is a school age program with sharp tools, younger siblings are not encouraged without full supervision. Registration is required and begins October 12.
