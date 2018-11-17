Bubbly Brunch

press release: Join MMoCA for champagne, Mimosas and fresh fare at Fresco—a cheerful brunch fundraiser in support of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s free exhibitions and programming. This event is a special addition to the MMoCA Art & Gift Fair which takes place November 17 and November 18.

You’ll enjoy French toast with twist – a blueberry compote with mascarpone topping, along with fruit and bacon served family style. The event will be accompanied by a Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra ensemble, table prizes, and includes admission to preview shop 100 booths of art, fine craft and gourmet gifts at the MMoCA Art & Gift Fair.

8:45 am Doors open, check in begins in the MMoCA Lobby

9:00 am Welcome and seating at Fresco

Plated brunch and bubby

10:30 am Enjoy preview shopping throughout MMoCA and the Overture Center through 6 pm