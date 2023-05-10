Bucky on Parade: Fifth Anniversary

media release: There's a whole lot to celebrate this summer in Madison. It's been five years since colorful Bucky statues paraded around the capital city. And it's a huge year for UW-Madison, celebrating 175 years atop Bascom Hill.

To kick off the festivities, some of your favorite Bucky statues are returning for a special, all-digital anniversary edition of Bucky on Parade. Find at least 25 Buckys, check in on the pass and you will win an EXCLUSIVE Bucky On Parade 5th Anniversary sticker.

Don't wait to sign up. Bucky On Parade is only back for a limited time: through Sept. 15.

Learn more about the history of Bucky on Parade. >>