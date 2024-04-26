Buddhist Refuge and Enlightened Attitude
Diamond Way Buddhist Center 104 King St., Suite 302, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The basis for Buddhist practice is opening up to the goal, the way, and friends on the way as well as the wish to bring all beings to enlightenment. This event will be about 2 hours long. Suggested donation $10. Lectures are a good place for newcomers to start. This lecture is part of a full weekend program guided by travel teacher Eugene Trak, who has been practicing for nearly 30 years.
