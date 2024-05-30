Budget Engagement Event-Central

media release: Attention all east siders! The city is facing a significant budget shortfall this year that will impact services. What city services do you value the most? What is your vision for the future of Madison? You are invited to join alders for an in-person opportunity to discuss the budget, learn more about the services the city provides, and share your thoughts with elected officials.

At this event you will:

1. Learn about the challenges facing the city budget, how we got here, and what we can do about it

2. Find out more about where your tax dollars go and the services the city provides

3. Participate in small group discussions with your neighbors and alders to share your thoughts about city services, your vision for Madison, and what you would like the alders to consider as they evaluate their options for the 2025 budget.

After you register, we will send you information about the agenda for the evening, videos and resources on the city budget, and ways you can reach us before and after the event.

The city of Madison welcomes individuals with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you would like to request accommodations or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact the Office of the Common Council, by email Council@cityofmadison.com or by phone (608) 266-4071 in advance of your participation or visit.

A mix of consecutive interpretation and simultaneous interpretation will be provided for non-English speaking people. Interpretation will be provided in the following languages, Hmong, Spanish and Chinese.

The complete schedule:

Eastside Budget Engagement Event: Wednesday, May 1, 6:30 PM @ Kennedy Elementary

Westside Budget Engagement Event: Thursday, May 16, 6 PM @ Memorial High School

Southside/Near Westside Budget Engagement Event: Wednesday, May 29, 5:30 p.m., Goodman South Library (in person)

Central (Downtown/Campus/Isthmus) Budget Engagement Event: Thursday, May 30, 6 p.m., MMB 215 (hybrid-virtual participation available)

Northside Budget Engagement Event: Wednesday, June 5, 6 p.m., Blackhawk Middle School (in person)

If you have questions about the event, contact the Office of the Common Council by email at council@cityofmadison.com or by phone at (608) 266-4071.

To learn more about the 2025 City budget outlook, please visit www.cityofmadison.com/finance/budget/2025/outlook.