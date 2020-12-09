ONLINE: Budgeting and Credit

media release: "It's rude to talk about money" is a huge myth that keeps many in the dark. In fact, the more we know about the workings of money, credit scores, savings, and even budgeting - the better we can do:

To meet current and ongoing financial obligations,

Feel secure in our financial futures, and

Make choices that allow for the enjoyment of life.

This free 2-hour workshop is led by Dane County Extension Financial Educator, Karina Mendoza, and covers how to create a SMART financial goal, track expenses to stay within one's means, and understanding how credit scores work in order to make it work for you.

This Budgeting and Credit workshop is opened to the public and will be offered on a monthly basis on Wednesday evenings from 5:30 - 7:30 pm.

For program accommodations in languages other than English or accommodations based on disability, please contact Karina Mendoza for more information at: Mendoza.Karina@countyofdane.com

Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least 10 days prior to the scheduled training.

An EEO/AA employer, University of Wisconsin-Extension provides equal opportunities in employment and programming, including Title VI, Title IX, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

La Universidad de Wisconsin-Extensión, un empleador con igualdad de oportunidades y acción afirmativa (EEO/AA), proporciona igualdad de oportunidades en empleo y programas, incluyendo los requisitos del Titulo VI, Título IX, y de la Ley para Americanos con Discapacidades (ADA).

Tus Tswv Hauj Lwm Ntawm (EEO/AA), ntawm lub Tsev Kawm Ntawv Qib Siab (University of Wisconsin-Extension) pab rau kev ncaj ncees txog kev hauj lwm thiab kev pab cuam, xws li nyob rau hauv Title VI, Title IX, thiab ntawm tsab cai Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) yuav tsum kom muaj.