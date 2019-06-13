RSVP for Build a Bee House

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Can you bee-lieve that many bees are solitary and don't sting? Learn all about native bees, and then build a small house for non-stinging, solitary bees. Your unique bee house will be constructed using hollow stems and other bee-friendly tubes. All supplies provided. Ages 7-11 with an adult. Instructor: Katey Pratt, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

9:30-11am Thursday, June 20

Registration Deadline: Thursday, June 13

Price: $35/$28 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
608-246-4550
