ONLINE: Build Back Fossil Free Week of Action Kickoff

press release: Join 350 Madison on Thursday, April 1, for the virtual Madison kickoff of the Build Back Fossil Free Week of Action. With others across the country, we’ll be telling President Biden that to #BuildBackBetter, we need to #BuildBackFossilFree. Join us from anywhere to demand that the Biden administration take immediate action to stop Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline and all fossil fuel projects so we can make a just transition to renewable and sustainable sources of energy.

WHAT: Madison Kickoff for the Build Back Fossil Free Week of Action

WHEN: Thursday, April 1, 7:00 – 7:30 pm, on Zoom. Register HERE

At this virtual gathering, we’ll:

* See the world premiere of the dance video “Love Song to the Earth: Stop Line 3,” with powerful footage of the Indigenous-led resistance to Line 3;

* Participate in an actionar, where we will sign and share the #BuildBackFossilFree petition to President Biden, and, for those who wish, donate to groups fighting Line 3 in the courts and the forests of Minnesota; and

* View a short video of the afternoon’s April “Fuel’s” Day press conference starring “Enbridge” corporate staff, the iconic Enbridge Octopus, and Mr. Spills-A-Lot, who will review an exciting new way to deal with pesky oil spills!

Let’s come together to stop the reckless expansion of fossil fuels and demand a just and sustainable fossil-free future.

Learn more about the movement to #StopLine3 at stopline3.org/.