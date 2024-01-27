Build & Remodel Expo

Marriott-West, Middleton 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: NEW PARTNERSHIP. SAME GREAT SHOW.

NARI of Madison and Madison Area Builders Association are excited to bring you the Madison areas second annual Build & Remodel Expo in 2024.

Whether it be new construction, a remodel, or simply an upgrade, find hundreds of seasoned professionals all in one place, ready to make your home plans a reality.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27 | 9AM-5PM

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28 | 10AM-4PM

$5 per person; kids 12 & under free

Each ticket allows for one-time entry into the

2024 Build & Remodel Expo at the Madison Marriott West Convention Center.

Info

Marriott-West, Middleton 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Home & Garden
608-288-1133
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Build & Remodel Expo - 2024-01-27 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Build & Remodel Expo - 2024-01-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Build & Remodel Expo - 2024-01-27 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Build & Remodel Expo - 2024-01-27 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Build & Remodel Expo - 2024-01-28 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Build & Remodel Expo - 2024-01-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Build & Remodel Expo - 2024-01-28 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Build & Remodel Expo - 2024-01-28 00:00:00 ical