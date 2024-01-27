media release: NEW PARTNERSHIP. SAME GREAT SHOW.

NARI of Madison and Madison Area Builders Association are excited to bring you the Madison areas second annual Build & Remodel Expo in 2024.

Whether it be new construction, a remodel, or simply an upgrade, find hundreds of seasoned professionals all in one place, ready to make your home plans a reality.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27 | 9AM-5PM

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28 | 10AM-4PM

$5 per person; kids 12 & under free

​

Each ticket allows for one-time entry into the

2024 Build & Remodel Expo at the Madison Marriott West Convention Center.