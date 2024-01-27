Build & Remodel Expo
Marriott-West, Middleton 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: NEW PARTNERSHIP. SAME GREAT SHOW.
NARI of Madison and Madison Area Builders Association are excited to bring you the Madison areas second annual Build & Remodel Expo in 2024.
Whether it be new construction, a remodel, or simply an upgrade, find hundreds of seasoned professionals all in one place, ready to make your home plans a reality.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 27 | 9AM-5PM
SUNDAY, JANUARY 28 | 10AM-4PM
$5 per person; kids 12 & under free
Each ticket allows for one-time entry into the
2024 Build & Remodel Expo at the Madison Marriott West Convention Center.