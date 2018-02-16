Friday 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Saturday 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Sunday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Free admission.

press release: Held at the one-of-a-kind Monona Terrace Convention Center -- the only convention center designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright -- the Madison Build, Remodel & Landscape Show will connect you to the area’s leading remodelers, builders, and design professionals.

For three days, you'll meet with the area's top home improvement and landscaping experts, and receive helpful “insiders” advice to turn your dream home or other home improvement project into a reality. Learn the latest design trends, product offerings, and maintenance tips, plus find out what's new in bath and kitchen remodeling as well as new options for landscaping your home.