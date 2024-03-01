RSVP for Build Up

media release: This group aims to support people transitioning back into society after incarceration. The group will be co-led by Aaron Hicks & Frank Davis, both who have lived experience of incarceration. During sessions, individuals will have the opportunity to gain essential tools, knowledge, and a mindset that will help them to successfully navigate challenges, make well-informed decisions, and actively pursue a successful and gratifying life.

Click the following link to read more about what each group session focuses on: Click Here to Learn More

What would my participation involve?

Attending peer-support group sessions at South Madison Partnership

There will be up to 13 group sessions total, starting in March 2024

Each session will last about 90 minutes

In each session, you will challenge old habits, thoughts, and behaviors

Completion of surveys before, during, and after your participation in the peer support group

Surveys will ask about your experience in the peer support group and the impact it had on you

REQUIREMENTS TO PARTICIPATE:18 years or older | Formerly incarcerated at a men's facility.

If you have any questions, email us at PeerSupportProgram@psychiatry.wisc.edu or call (608) 263-0577.