RSVP for Build Up

UW South Madison Partnership 2238 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: This group aims to support people transitioning back into society after incarceration. The group will be co-led by Aaron Hicks & Frank Davis, both who have lived experience of incarceration. During sessions, individuals will have the opportunity to gain essential tools, knowledge, and a mindset that will help them to successfully navigate challenges, make well-informed decisions, and actively pursue a successful and gratifying life.
Click the following link to read more about what each group session focuses on: Click Here to Learn More
What would my participation involve?
- Attending peer-support group sessions at South Madison Partnership
- There will be up to 13 group sessions total, starting in March 2024
- Each session will last about 90 minutes
- In each session, you will challenge old habits, thoughts, and behaviors
- Completion of surveys before, during, and after your participation in the peer support group
- Surveys will ask about your experience in the peer support group and the impact it had on you
REQUIREMENTS TO PARTICIPATE:18 years or older | Formerly incarcerated at a men's facility.
If you have any questions, email us at PeerSupportProgram@psychiatry.wisc.edu or call (608) 263-0577.