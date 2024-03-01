RSVP for Build Up

media release: This group aims to support people transitioning back into society after incarceration. The group will be co-led by Aaron Hicks & Frank Davis, both who have lived experience of incarceration. During sessions, individuals will have the opportunity to gain essential tools, knowledge, and a mindset that will help them to successfully navigate challenges, make well-informed decisions, and actively pursue a successful and gratifying life.

What would my participation involve?

  • Attending peer-support group sessions at South Madison Partnership 
  • There will be up to 13 group sessions total, starting in March 2024
  • Each session will last about 90 minutes 
  • In each session, you will challenge old habits, thoughts, and behaviors 
  • Completion of surveys before, during, and after your participation in the peer support group
  • Surveys will ask about your experience in the peer support group and the impact it had on you

REQUIREMENTS TO PARTICIPATE:18 years or older | Formerly incarcerated at a men's facility.

If you have any questions, email us at PeerSupportProgram@psychiatry.wisc.edu or call (608) 263-0577.

