Building a Business Case for Renewable Energy

press release: Now is the time for renewable energy and the business case has never been better. This event is designed to demonstrate the options, benefits, and details of how businesses are adding renewable energy to their operations. Showcasing businesses that have installed renewable energy projects, each speaker will share the story of why and how they determined their project, the design process, how it was built, how they got internal alignment and how they made the financing work. 

Following the speakers session we invite you to an exhibit area to talk with experts and get your questions answered! Fee $25 

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-business-case-for-renewable-energy-tickets-64309374069

EVENT SPONSORS

American Family Insurance, Madison,

EVENT PARTNERS

·      city of Madison

·      RENEW Wisconsin

·      Wisconsin Office of Energy Innovation

·      Wisconisn Sustainable Business Council

·      Women in Sustainability

American Family Insurance Corporate Headquarters 6000 American Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53718 View Map
Careers & Business, Environment
608-255-4044
