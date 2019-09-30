Building a Business Case for Renewable Energy

press release: Now is the time for renewable energy and the business case has never been better. This event is designed to demonstrate the options, benefits, and details of how businesses are adding renewable energy to their operations. Showcasing businesses that have installed renewable energy projects, each speaker will share the story of why and how they determined their project, the design process, how it was built, how they got internal alignment and how they made the financing work.

