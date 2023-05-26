Building a Wisconsin Task Force for Natural Climate Solutions

media release: Join the Wisconsin Academy for the second talk in Wisconsin’s Climate Stories series! This time, the Academy is bringing together three incredible leaders who all have a deep connection with our forested lands. There will also be a special opportunity to learn about and participate in a workshop led by Wisconsin's Green Fire to build a natural climate solutions task force for Wisconsin.

Through the speaker's stories, you’ll discover how climate change has impacted their work and personal lives. You will hear firsthand accounts of the challenges they have faced and the solutions they found. From forestry management to basket weaving and everything in between, these storytellers will inspire you.

This event is not just about listening to stories – it is about taking action. The Wisconsin’s Climate Stories series is designed to build on the success of last year’s Climate Fast Forward conference and broaden your network of like-minded individuals through breakout rooms and discussions. With breakout rooms to further the actions from the Climate Fast Forward Action Plan and Wisconsin's Green Fire workshop, participants online and in person will have an opportunity to advance climate solutions in Wisconsin.

Whether you join us in person at Kemp Natural Resources Station in Woodruff, Wisconsin, or on Zoom, you will be part of a community of changemakers.

Timeline for From Stories to Solutions:

8:00 - 9:00 am: Bird walk and/or Forestry talk around Kemp Station (in person only)

9:15 - 10:45 am: Three featured storytellers and discussion

10:45 - 11:30 am: Break

11:30 - 1:30 pm: Forming a Natural Climate Solutions Task Force Discussion, led by Wisconsin's Green Fire

Friday, May 26, from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm, Kemp Natural Resources Station, Woodruff, WI & on Zoom