Building Bridges, Partnership for Change

press release:Thursday, October 3 from 5:00-7:00pm , von Briesen & Roper, s.c., 10 East Doty Street (10th floor conference room)

Join us for the kick-off event for the partnership between OPEN and Downtown Madison, Inc. (DMI). Networking begins at 5:00. At approximately 5:15, listen to brief introductions about both OPEN and Downtown Madison, Inc. organizations. (If you cannot make it on time please join us when you can.)

After brief introductions, we will divide the meeting up in groups of 4 (using playing cards) and ask the groups to address two questions:

(1) what is your part in inclusion? and

(2) what can you do better?

We will share our thoughts as a group and then finally ask the group what they want DMI and OPEN to work on together. Both OPEN and DMI look forward to everyone's thoughts and opinions. This is a great chance to make your voice heard to help shape our groups future interactions.

There will be an additional opportunity for more networking following the group discussion. Event will conclude between 6:30-7:00.

There is parking in the base of the building. Come see what OPEN has to offer and make new friends in the process! We look forward to seeing you there! Free for Members and Non Members. No registration deadline! By registering to this event you agree to the OPEN Code of Conduct.