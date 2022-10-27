Building Decarbonization

media release: Achieving the region’s ambitious climate goals of net-zero carbon emissions community-wide by 2050 will require a community effort. Join Slipstream and Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) to explore decarbonization pathways for your community, organization, or business to help achieve this goal. This half-day event features several sessions that highlight what MGE customers are doing to accelerate a path to decarbonization and a more equitable and sustainable future, and how you can too.

Local and regional experts will share tools and case studies to help attendees to achieve their own energy efficiency and decarbonization goals. MGE will provide updates to its Net Zero by 2050 Carbon goal and discuss how customers are an important part of this ambitious effort. Discover new programs and incentive opportunities, including updates on the momentous Inflation Reduction Act, that you can take advantage of to support your community or business by saving energy and lowering utility costs.

Join us and discover new solutions for community-wide decarbonization. Every step helps advance our collective efforts.

What You’ll Learn:

Understand decarbonization and its impacts in the community.

Explore what local organizations are doing now to decarbonize in your community

Understand available programs, rebates, tax credits, and more available to help support your decarbonization projects, including the Inflation Reduction Act.

Who Should Attend?

Commercial and multifamily business customers, city managers and planners, community-based organizations, developers, property managers, architects, engineers, faith communities, building operators and anyone interested in sustainable design and decarbonizing the built environment.

DETAILED AGENDA

7:30 – 8:00 AM

Registration, networking breakfast

8:00-8:15 AM Welcome from MGE and Slipstream : Mario Garcia-Sierra, director residential community services, MGE; Sandra Henry, president and CEO, Slipstream

8:15 – 8:45 AM: Introduction to Decarbonization: Jeannette LeZaks, director of research & innovation, Slipstream; AND:

MGE Demand Management Programs to Support Decarbonization: Rob Crain, director customer experience and energy services, MGE

8:45 – 9:30 AM Community-wide Decarbonization in Action: Jillian Page, manager-business customer relations, MGE (moderator); Alexis London, executive director, Bayview Foundation; Ed Neumueller, president and CEO, Standard Imaging; Andy Allcock, senior director of marketing, Tribe 9 Foods

9:30– 9:45 AM Networking break and refreshments

9:45 – 10:30 AM Decarbonization Pathways and Resources : Electrification in the built environment - tools and strategies with Kevin Frost, energy engineer, Slipstream; MGE resources to support decarbonization with Rob Crain, director customer experience and energy services, MGE; AND:

Local, state and federal programs and incentives: Inflation Reduction Act with Robin Lisowski, director of service solutions, Slipstream; C-PACE Wisconsin financing with Kim Johnston, market development manager- PACE, Slipstream; Focus on Energy incentives with Stephen Pipson, project manager, Focus on Energy

10:30 – 11:15 AM Decarbonization in Transportation: Mahanth Joishy, fleet superintendent, city of Madison ; M﻿ark Seitz, business development manager, EV Systems, Franklin Fueling

11:15 – 11:30 AM Recap and takeaways: Jeannette LeZaks, director of research & innovation, Slipstream