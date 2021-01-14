ONLINE: Building Skills for Supportive Communities: Increase your Understanding of Consent, Pronouns and Gender

media release: We are happy to announce a FREE virtual workshop coming up on January 14 at 3pm!

"Building Skills for Supportive Communities: Increase your understanding of consent, pronouns and gender" will be a one-session workshop held on the Communication Zoom account. The class is intended for teens and adults.

Objectives of this workshop are:

❏ To give an introduction to consent and build upon the knowledge that is already present.

❏ Introduce pronouns, give examples, allow for a general understanding and practice

❏ Work on breaking down and identifying bias that are present around gender expectations and roles

❏ Introduce the genderbread person and the multidimensional aspects of a person's identity

❏ Provide a Zine to enhance the engagement during and after the program

Thank you to Ky Romero, a student in the UW-Madison Service Learning in Art course, for creating this curriculum and leading the workshop.