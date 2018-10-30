Building Social Movements & Winning the Right to the City in the Age of Trump

press release:

Gentrification & the Right to the City

Tuesday, October 30, 1pm

6191 Helen C. White, 600 N. Park St.

Transformative Organizing for the Right to the City

Tuesday, October 30, 6pm

Tenant Resource Center, 1202 Williamson St.

Dawn Phillips, Executive Director, Right to the City Alliance

DAWN PHILLIPS is the Executive Director, and a founding member, of the Right to the City Alliance and has been a grassroots organizer engaged in a range of social, economic, racial and environmental justice organizations and struggles in the Bay Area and nationally for 25 years. Prior to joining Right to the City, Dawn was the Program Director at Causa Justa/Just Cause, a grassroots membership organization focused on community development, housing, and immigrant justice issues in the Bay Area. Dawn also served as Executive Director of People United for a Better Oakland (PUEBLO) and Organizing Director of Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency (BOSS).

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC