RSVP for Building Trades Career Exploration

press release: Careerforce Build UP! has after-school programs, during school-closures, and summer programming. Students are recommended to arrive as early as possible so they do not miss field trips. This is a FREE program and open to ages 12-17.

Calling all teens (7th – 11th grade)! Registration for our spring break camp Building Trades Career Exploration has only a few remaining spots open!

In this FREE program, students explore a multitude of careers in the building trades such as; plumbing, cement masons, kitchen & bath design, painters, drywallers, glaziers, manufacturers/suppliers, millwork, electricians, home design & build, and carpentry!

Enjoy a free lunch and snacks each day, along with the opportunity to EARN $100 Visa gift card for those who successfully complete the program! Must attend all sessions and participate in all activities to qualify for gift card.

March 27 – March 31 , 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Boys & Girls Allied Family Club (4619 Jenewein Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711)

Space is limited, register by 3/22/23 here: https://bgcdc.formstack.com/ forms/careerforce_buildup_2023

Questions? Contact Stephanie Johnston by phone (608) 661-4583 or by email sjohnston@bgcdc.org