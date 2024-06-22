media release: Sat. June 22 6:00 pm James Reeb UU Congregation (2146 E. Johnson St.) Building Unity Gathering! Bring food or a beverage to share but it is not necessary. A number of Wisconsin communities have begun to develop their own monthly Building Unity Gatherings. Where will the next BUG pop up? If you’d like to help get Building Unity Gatherings going in your part of Wisconsin, please let us know - we can help. Call Building Unity at 608-630-3633