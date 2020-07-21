ONLINE: Building Unity with Wisconsin Youth

press release: Youth know that our best hope for a livable future, rests in building a united movement for Peace, Justice, Sustainability, and real Democracy.

In these complicated and challenging times, we will need the creativity and passion of all of us. Youth have a very powerful and important role to play in the necessary transformation that we are working for.

We invite youth of all ages and from all areas of Wisconsin to join us for this pro-survival transformational event.

With your help we will build the unity that the world needs now.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1009506342800920/

For more information about Building Unity, visit our webpage: BuildingUnityWisconsin.org.

or write to: buildingunitywi@gmail.com

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89715552123?pwd=V2d6ZklZVzF6Sy91UGhaeTYxUmJBdz09

Meeting ID: 897 1555 2123

Password: 211173

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,89715552123#,,,,0#,,211173# US (Germantown)

+13126266799,,89715552123#,,,,0#,,211173# US (Chicago)

Dial

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 897 1555 2123

Password: 211173