Buku, Esseks, FRQ NCY

Google Calendar - Buku, Esseks, FRQ NCY - 2019-10-04 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Buku, Esseks, FRQ NCY - 2019-10-04 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Buku, Esseks, FRQ NCY - 2019-10-04 22:00:00 iCalendar - Buku, Esseks, FRQ NCY - 2019-10-04 22:00:00

Buy Tickets

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: With strong support from the industry, Buku has seen releases on Spinnin' Records, OWSLA's NEST HQ, UKF's Pilot Records, as well as features on Atlantic Records, Mad Decent, Fool's Gold, Main Course, & inclusion in EA Sports' Madden '18. The producer's powerhouse single, 'Front To Back', further solidified his pole position in the scene - going viral in only a few weeks upon release, quickly climbing Spotify charts & garnering the attention of industry heavyweight, Bassnectar, who put his own touches on the tune for an official remix in early 2017.

https://www.facebook.com/events/649273012207516/

Info

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Music
608-250-2600
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Buku, Esseks, FRQ NCY - 2019-10-04 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Buku, Esseks, FRQ NCY - 2019-10-04 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Buku, Esseks, FRQ NCY - 2019-10-04 22:00:00 iCalendar - Buku, Esseks, FRQ NCY - 2019-10-04 22:00:00